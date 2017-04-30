No one wants to buy one of the most infamous haunted homes in the Hamptons, which just got a $2 million price chop

Anyone who saw the documentary or Broadway play would likely balk at living in the actual home that “Grey Gardens” inspired. After all, the home was in poor shape during the filming of the documentary, and it’s even rumoured to be haunted.

But it’s currently up for sale with a discounted price of $US17.995 million — that’s $US2 million less than the owners of the home originally asked for when it listed in February.

The East Hampton, New York, mansion now looks nothing like it did in the 1975 documentary showcasing the lives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ ex-socialite relatives.

Journalist and author Sally Quinn purchased the mansion with her husband, the late Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, for $US220,000 in 1979. They completely rehabilitated it to the current splendor that it now shows, according to The New York Times.

The home has the slate exterior of a typical Hamptons home. The Corcoran Group Walk past the sizable porch ... The Corcoran Group ... and enter a home of stately beauty. The Corcoran Group The interior, especially, is a far cry from the 'Grey Gardens' of yore. The Corcoran Group It's all typical Hamptons charm. The Corcoran Group When Quinn renovated the home, she kept much of the skeleton of the building. The listing says it was 'restored with an eye to the past.' The Corcoran Group The furniture is original and was also restored by Quinn after she found it in the attic. The Corcoran Group Movie posters are hung up around the home, alluding to its famous past. The Corcoran Group The home has a rich history and is older than most in the area. The Corcoran Group It was built back in 1897, before things like in-home theatres were commonplace. The Corcoran Group 'This home will not be attractive to a Russian oligarch,' Quinn said to The New York Times. The Corcoran Group Source: The New York Times There are, however, 10 bedrooms that provide plenty of space for a summer getaway. The Corcoran Group That's in addition to seven and a half baths. The Corcoran Group A pool out back provides a place to go for a dip. The Corcoran Group The estate measures about two acres and is a stone's throw away from the ocean. The Corcoran Group The guest house sits near the pool. The Corcoran Group Little cottages dot the property. The Corcoran Group The 'garden' has quite literally been put back into Grey Gardens. The Corcoran Group

