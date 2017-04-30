No one wants to buy one of the most infamous haunted homes in the Hamptons, which just got a $2 million price chop

Anyone who saw the documentary or Broadway play would likely balk at living in the actual home that “Grey Gardens” inspired. After all, the home was in poor shape during the filming of the documentary, and it’s even rumoured to be haunted.
But it’s currently up for sale with a discounted price of $US17.995 million — that’s $US2 million less than the owners of the home originally asked for when it listed in February.
The East Hampton, New York, mansion now looks nothing like it did in the 1975 documentary showcasing the lives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ ex-socialite relatives.
Journalist and author Sally Quinn purchased the mansion with her husband, the late Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, for $US220,000 in 1979. They completely rehabilitated it to the current splendor that it now shows, according to The New York Times.
The Corcoran Group has the listing.
When Quinn renovated the home, she kept much of the skeleton of the building. The listing says it was 'restored with an eye to the past.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.