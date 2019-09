Minutes after Missy Franklin won the 100m women’s backstroke, US men Matt Grevers and Nick Thoman went 1-2 in the men’s 100 back.



The team has had some high-profile stumbles (Ryan Lochte missed a podium in the 200m free), so it’s huge lift for the US men.

Here’s the race:



