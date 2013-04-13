Golfers' Wives And Girlfriends Are Taking Over The Masters

Leah Goldman
lindsey vonn at the masters

The Masters is of course about golf.

But sometimes golf can be slow and boring so photographers’ eyes and cameras move to the golfers’ wives and girlfriends.

It’s fun to capture how they react to their husbands’ and boyfriends’ play, and they all happen to be very beautiful.

So let’s learn a little more about the women taking over the Masters.

Somewhat new to the scene is Paulina Gretzky who has been dating Dustin Johnson for several months

But she's totally supportive of him. Here she is in the rain on Day 2

Gretzky is known for her racy Instagram feed. Here she is with Johnson

Julie Crenshaw gave her husband Ben a smooch after he hit a hole in one at the Par 3 Contest

Julie has been in the spotlight for a long time. The Crenshaws have been married for 21 years. Here's Julie trying on Ben's 1995 Masters Jacket

Wozniacki was McIlroy's caddie for the Par 3 Contest

Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy have been together for more than a year now

The pair also went to the US Golf Writers Dinner together at the Masters

Wozniacki is a fierce athlete herself. She was formerly ranked the #1 tennis player in the world

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods made their relationship public last month and she's been at The Masters cheering him on

Vonn is the first public girlfriend Tiger Woods has had since his scandal broke

Vonn is also an incredible skier and will be competing in the 2014 Winter Olympics

Diane Donald has been married to Luke for almost 6 years and they have 2 daughters

Diane is often photographed at tournaments with her children

Kristen Stape and Graeme McDowell are engaged

Kristin, photographed here at the Open Championship, has an interior design business

http://www.kristinstapedesign.com/

Stape and Wozniacki became fast friends during the Par 3 Contest

Angie Watson was Bubba's caddie in the Par 3 contest, along with their adorable son Caleb

Angie is a former WNBA player

Dowd and Webb Simpson have been married for three and a half years

Dowd and her son and daughter were Webb's caddies for the Par 3 Contest

Here's Dowd with Angie Watson at the Ryder Cup

Amy Mickelson has been married to Phil since 1996

10 years after their marriage, Amy posed with Phil after he won his second Masters

Mickelson was often spotted with Tiger Woods ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Back to the golf

The 28 Most Beautiful Photos Of Tiger Woods Playing Golf >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.