Golfers' Wives And Girlfriends Are Taking Over The Masters

The Masters is of course about golf.
But sometimes golf can be slow and boring so photographers’ eyes and cameras move to the golfers’ wives and girlfriends.
It’s fun to capture how they react to their husbands’ and boyfriends’ play, and they all happen to be very beautiful.
So let’s learn a little more about the women taking over the Masters.
Julie has been in the spotlight for a long time. The Crenshaws have been married for 21 years. Here's Julie trying on Ben's 1995 Masters Jacket
Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods made their relationship public last month and she's been at The Masters cheering him on
http://www.kristinstapedesign.com/
