Golfers' Wives And Girlfriends Are Taking Over The Masters

The Masters is of course about golf.



But sometimes golf can be slow and boring so photographers’ eyes and cameras move to the golfers’ wives and girlfriends.

It’s fun to capture how they react to their husbands’ and boyfriends’ play, and they all happen to be very beautiful.

So let’s learn a little more about the women taking over the Masters.

