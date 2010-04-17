The New York Times' Gretchen Morgenson Got A HUGE Wet Kiss From The SEC On These Goldman Charges

Even though the charges against Goldman Sachs (GS) are still being digested, we just thought we’d jump the gun on the meta media-analysis and point out that NYT reporter Gretchen Morgenson got a HUGE wet kiss from the SEC today.



She’s long been a Goldman attack dog, having done lots of reporting on the company’s CDOs and its bets against the housing market.

And subsequently, she had the full story up on Goldman Sachs the instant the news broke, meaning she got the heads up before anyone else in the media.

Conversely the WSJ was totally caught with its pants down, as apparently it doesn’t have as many friends at the SEC.

