Morgenson: The SEC Is Definitely Looking At Other Firms And Is Going To Act

Gretchen Morgenson of the New York Times spoke with Bloomberg Television about the Goldman Sachs SEC charges. She had quite a bit to say about where the story is headed next and what it is going to take to take down Goldman.



0:40 The SEC is definitely looking at other firms, and they’re going to do something about it

1:40 There are likely other transactions like this, and the big question is whether or not this is a material fact, that Paulson was short, which should have been disclosed to buyers

2:40 Were these assets picked to fail? That selection is at the centre of things

3:05 Barbara Jones, a judge in this case, handled the WorldCom case with great ability

