WATCH: Gretchen Carlson Walk Off 'Fox & Friends'

Watch what you say to the hosts, because they may up and leave.



That’s what happened today on “Fox & Friends” when co-host Brian Kilmeade made a sexist comment in response to the U.S. Navy Band’s decision to allow women to join starting in 1980.

“Women are everywhere,” Kilmeade said. “We’re letting them play golf and tennis now. It’s out of control.”

In response, Gretchen Carlson got up, retorting, “You read the headlines, since men are so great.”

How old are we, guys?

Watch the clip below:

