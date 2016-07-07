High profile former Fox News host files sexual harassment lawsuit against network CEO Roger Ailes

Rich Polk/Getty Images Gretchen Carlson at an event in Beverly Hills, California.

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against network CEO and Chairman Roger Ailes, following a decision not to renew her contract, her attorneys announced Wednesday.

In a statement provided to CNN, Carlson’s attorneys said that the former host of “The Real Story With Gretchen Carlson” was fired by the network after she “rebuffed Mr. Ailes sexual advances” and challenged what she perceived as unequal treatment of women in the workplace.

“I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better,” Mr. Ailes allegedly told Ms. Carlson last year, according to the release.

The release also alleged that Ailes called Carlson a “mat hater.”

On Wednesday, Carlson announced on Facebook that she was no longer with Fox News.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

