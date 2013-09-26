It's Official: Gretchen Carlson's New Fox News Show Will Debut Next Week

Back in July, Fox News announced that

Elisabeth Hasselbeck would co-host “Fox & Friends.”The co-host she replaced, Fox News veteran Gretchen Carlson, will now host her own daytime show that begins next week.

Fox announced that “The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson” will debut next Monday, and it will run during the 2-3 p.m. ET hour. Fox News said the show focus on “all current events from general news and crime to politics and investigative reports.”

It will be preceded by “America’s News HQ,” which is co-anchored by Bill Hemmer and Alisyn Camerota.

“I am thrilled that Roger Ailes has given me the opportunity to host a signature show for Fox that will focus on the real stories of the day,” Carlson said in a statement.

“From in-depth interviews to social media interaction live during the show, I look forward to joining viewers in the afternoon for smart and straight-forward talk. Plus, I now get to have breakfast with my kids and maybe even drive them to school! How great is that?”

Carlson joined Fox News in 2005. About a year after that, she became a co-host of “Fox & Friends.”

“Throughout her career, Gretchen has showcased her talents as a strong interviewer and skilled moderator, both of which will serve her well as she offers viewers a fresh take on the news,” FNC executive vice president of news Michael Clemente said.

