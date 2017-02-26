Gretchen Carlson in talks to join MSNBC, sources say

Gretchen Carlson, who settled a multi-million lawsuit late last year against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, is in talks with MSNBC to join the network, sources familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

A source familiar with the matter said Carlson’s deal had not yet been finalised, but was nearing completion. Two others at the network, including a high-level source, corroborated the news.

An MSNBC spokesperson said Carlson had not joined the network, but would not comment on if she was in talks to do so. A representative for Carlson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carlson settled a reported $US20 million lawsuit against Ailes in September after filing a bombshell lawsuit alleging her termination from Fox News was a result of rebuffing his sexual advances.

The lawsuit ultimately led to Ailes’ resignation from the network, which he had headed since its founding in 1996.

MSNBC has moved recently to hire Fox News talent. In January, the network announced the hiring of Greta Van Susteren. Megyn Kelly, one of the brightest stars on cable news, also left Fox News for NBC News earlier this year.

