Greta Van Susteren Urges Fox To Hire Jay Leno So He Can Compete Against NBC

Greta Van Susteren advised Fox, via her blog, to scoop up TV personality Jay Leno.

Greta Van Susteren — network programming executive?

The host of Fox News’ On The Record took to her blog today to urge Fox to hire Jay Leno after he leaves NBC after next year’s Winter Olympics.

“FOX BROADCAST (not Fox News Channel) should hire Jay Leno on February 7, 2014 (of course no one is asking me …),” she wrote.

Deadline reported Friday that Leno’s last night as host of The Tonight Show will be February 6.

Van Susteren went on to scold NBC about letting Leno go while he still wins his late-slot time slot, saying the network is “rolling the dice. If I were a shareholder, I would wonder about that one.”

Her endorsement wasn’t exactly vague: “I think Fox Broadcast should sign him up and compete against his old network,” Van Susteren wrote.

Jimmy Fallon will take over the Tonight Show hosting duties shortly after the Sochi Olympics end in late February.

