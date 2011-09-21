Greta Van Susteren Takes Tucker Carlson To The Woodshed Over Sarah Palin/Mike Tyson Post

Over the weekend Tucker Carlson‘s The Daily Caller posted and interview Mike Tyson had done with the radio show “Gridlock” on KWWN, ESPN’s Las Vegas affiliate.



In the interview Tyson (not surprisingly) had a bunch of not appropriate things to say about Palin.

Greta Van Susteren, longtime friend of the Palins and Fox News host, spotted the interview on the Daily Caller and proceeded to take Carlson to town for posting it. Both on her blog yesterday and then on her show last on, on which Carlson appeared as a guest.

Tucker defended posting the interview saying he was simply trying to draw attention to Tyson’s comments so he could be held accountable for them (because the mainstream media wasn’t interested simply because Palin was involved).

Translation: We knew people would click.

Greta wasn’t buying it: “”I think you’re lying, Tucker…you’re a purveyor of the worst smut and violence against women!”

Of course, if that’s what Greta was really upset about than she would have done much better to focus on the reality that a website’s dependence on SEO to gain the sort of traffic that keeps it financially afloat often results in posts that promote female oriented smut. But probably this line of attack made for better TV.

