Greta Van Susteren on Fox News departure: The network 'has not felt like home to me for a few years'

Greta Van Susteren released a statement Tuesday morning after it was announced she would depart Fox News after 14 years with the network.

“On Thursday night, I made my decision and informed Fox News of my decision that I was leaving Fox News Channel per my contract,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Van Susteren confirmed she activated a “key-man clause” in her contract allowing her to leave following the departure of former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

“Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years and I took advantage of the clause in my contract which allows me to leave now,” she wrote. “The clause had a time limitation, meaning I could not wait.”

Van Susteren thanked her fans and said she loved her staff and colleagues.

“That is the hardest part of this decision as they are wonderful people,” she wrote. “And most of all? I love the viewers — even the ones who have gotten mad at me over the years and taken swipes.”

She added that she hoped “to continue my career in broadcasting.”

Her future plans were not immediately clear. Politico media reporter Hadas Gold noted that Van Susteren curiously liked a tweet about the cable channel HLN perhaps needing a new 9 p.m. host with a legal background:

INTERESTING tweet Greta just fav’ed pic.twitter.com/hBBH4dJgqR

— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) September 6, 2016

Fox News on Tuesday named former “Special Report” anchor Brit Hume as the new host of “On the Record.”

Hume said in a statement that he was “happy to take on” his new assignment during this “extraordinary election.”

“My Fox News colleagues have set a high standard for political coverage which I’ll do my best to uphold,” he said. “I’m honored to be asked.”

