GRETA VAN SUSTEREN: Fox Critics Don't Watch Enough Fox

Greta Van Susteren is sick and tired of people attacking Fox News without mentioning any of the “good work we do.” The host takes to her blog to discuss all the important journalism she and her colleagues do.



“The critics are fixated – yes fixated – on one hour out of 24 (and sometimes two hours out of 24.) Would you not think they would want to look comprehensive and not simply obsessed?”

Van Susteren cites the reporting of Jonathan Hunt in Libya, Mike Tobin in Madison, and Greg Palkot for getting “beaten to a pulp” in Egypt.

She also defends Fox’s hiring of Sarah Palin, Mike Huckabee, and other once (and future?) politicians:

“And I supposed it really upsets some that Fox hired people who have actual political experience — but don’t guests with actual experience make for better guests? Isn’t that why you pay them more? Don’t you want to hear from people who, having been there, really know? Or would you prefer to hear from those on the sidelines? Given a choice, as a viewer, I want to hear from the people who have been on the inside not on the outside. It is the difference between a football sports commentator who has actually played for the NFL and one who only has watched from the sidelines. (As an aside, it may be why many appreciated my CNN OJ Simpson trial coverage — I was not a spectator, I had actually tried murder cases. Big difference!)”

And Bill Keller? He’s just kind of a jerk.

“I know the executive editor of New York Times has an explanation for our huge viewership compared to the competition. His explanation is pathetic – he simply trashed the viewers. That was not nice to the viewers.”

Van Susteren can’t resist taking a final potshot at a certain “liberal” new organisation: “(PS here is a tip for the critics…when they are bored watching Fox, they might want to take a look at NPR and see if there is any bias there!)”

