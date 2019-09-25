Greta Thunberg's new Twitter bio trolls what Trump said about her

- President Donald Trump on Monday sarcastically addressed the 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, where she said: “How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”
- Trump quote-tweeted a video of Thunberg’s speech and captioned it: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”
- To out-troll the president, Thunberg then changed her Twitter bio to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Greta Thunberg had a subtle comeback for President Donald Trump’s sarcastic dig at the speech the 16-year-old climate activist gave at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday.
Trump quote-tweeted a video of her speech – in which she said “How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words” – and wrote: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”
Thunberg, a Swedish citizen, didn’t address the US president’s comments directly, but she changed her Twitter bio less than 12 hours later to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” seemingly to out-troll the president’s condescension.
Read more:
How 16-year-old Greta Thunberg became the face of climate-change activism
Thunberg has been the target of severe conservative criticism this week. Fox News had to apologise after a right-wing commentator called her a “mentally ill Swedish child” on Monday. Thunberg has talked openly about being diagnosed with a form of autism called Asperger’s syndrome.
In her speech at the UN summit, Thunberg said: “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”
A spotlight has been shown on the teenager’s activism through climate protests and movements to enact change, as global weather patterns become deadlier and more disruptive.
- Read more:
- Greta Thunberg isn’t the only trailblazing young climate leader. Activists from the Amazon to Nigeria share their ideas for battling the climate crisis.
- French President Emmanuel Macron says Greta Thunberg will ‘antagonize societies’ after she filed a lawsuit accusing France of inaction on global warming
- Greta Thunberg addressed world leaders through tears: ‘How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.’
- Trump crashed the UN Climate Action Summit, where he applauded Narendra Modi and seemed to give Angela Merkel the cold shoulder
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.