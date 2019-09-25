Greta Thunberg's new Twitter bio trolls what Trump said about her

Carlo Allegri/Reuters The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday.

President Donald Trump on Monday sarcastically addressed the 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, where she said: “How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Trump quote-tweeted a video of Thunberg’s speech and captioned it: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

To out-troll the president, Thunberg then changed her Twitter bio to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg has been the target of severe conservative criticism this week. Fox News had to apologise after a right-wing commentator called her a “mentally ill Swedish child” on Monday. Thunberg has talked openly about being diagnosed with a form of autism called Asperger’s syndrome.

In her speech at the UN summit, Thunberg said: “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”

A spotlight has been shown on the teenager’s activism through climate protests and movements to enact change, as global weather patterns become deadlier and more disruptive.

