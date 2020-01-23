Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on climate change, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Thunberg told Davos attendees that the world, “in case you hadn’t noticed, is currently on fire.”

Greta Thunberg isn’t qualified to lecture the US on climate change, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused,” Mnuchin jokingly replied to a question about the Swedish teenager’s call for America to immediately transition away from fossil fuels, according to Reuters.

“After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us,” he added.

Thunberg warned Davos attendees this week that time is running out to reduce emissions and combat climate change. Pointing to recent and ongoing infernos in California, the Amazon, and Australia, the activist said that the world, “in case you hadn’t noticed, is currently on fire.”

President Donald Trump also downplayed Thunberg’s warnings this week. He advised the crowd to “reject the perennial prophets of doom” and ignore environmental “alarmists” and their “predictions of the apocalypse.”

