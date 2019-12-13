Teenage activist Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to clap back at Trump's tweet calling her Person of the Year honour 'ridiculous'

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg changed her Twitter bio in response to President Donald Trump’s mocking tweet criticising her win as Time magazine’s Person of the Year and telling her she should “chill” and “work on her anger management problem.”

Thunberg was named Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year this week after rising to international prominence as the face of youth climate activism. However, Thunberg’s honour wasn’t well-received by everyone – particularly Trump, who was himself shortlisted for the award and didn’t win.

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning, referencing a tweet congratulating Thunberg. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

While Thunberg didn’t responded to Trump’s tweet with her own post, she did offer a timely update to her Twitter bio shortly after. “A teenager working on her anger management problem” the 16-year-old’s bio says. “Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Previously, Thunberg’s bio read, “16 year old climate and environmental activist with Asperger’s,” according to internet archive tracker Wayback Machine.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has mentioned Thunberg on Twitter, or the first time that Thunberg has changed her Twitter bio in response. Back in September, Trump mockingly tweeted Thunberg was “looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” referencing a speech the climate activist gave at the United Nations where she said the world is “in the beginning of a mass extinction.” In turn, Thunberg changed her bio to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump’s latest criticism of Thunberg is already drawing fierce criticism online from those questioningTrump’s use of Twitter to mock a 16-year-old with a neurological disorder. Others referenced the uproar last month after a witness at the Trump impeachment hearings used the name of Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron, to make a pun about the president’s constitutional power. Some were quickto call on first lady Melania Trump – who runs an anti-bullying campaign – to voice the same amount of outrage to Trump as she did after Barron’s name was used.

Some positedthat Trump is jealous he wasn’t awarded Time’s honour, which he was shortlisted for this year alongside Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year in 2016 shortly after being elected president, and he made headlines the following year when he claimed he turned down a chance at being named Person of the Year again because Time wanted to interview him. Time has denied telling Trump he would “probably” get the honour, and Trump’s tweet about it has been widely mocked.

That’s not to mention that before winning the Time honour in 2016, framed fake Time magazines showing Trump photoshopped on the cover were spotted around his golf clubs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.