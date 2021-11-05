Greta Thunberg rips the COP26 climate conference as a ‘PR exercise’ and a ‘failure’

Climate activist, Greta Thunberg speaks during the Fridays For Future march on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day Six of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on youth and public empowerment. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Greta Thunberg spoke at at a “Fridays for Future” climate event in Glasgow on Friday.

She criticized the COP26 climate conference during her speech, calling it a “PR exercise.”

She said it was a “failure” because world leaders are “refusing to take any drastic climate action.”

Activist Greta Thunberg criticized the COP26 climate summit on Friday, saying it was just a “PR exercise” and a “failure” because world leaders “are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.”

“It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place,” she said while speaking at a “Fridays for Future” climate event in Glasgow, the same city where the United Nations Climate Change Conference was being held.

A number of world leaders have attended COP26, but some have said activists and delegates from developing countries have been underrepresented.

At a rally earlier this week, Thunberg said leaders who have attended have “led us nowhere.”

“Pretending to take the presence seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis. Change is not going to come from inside there – that is not leadership,” she said. “We say no more ‘blah blah blah.’ No more exploitation of people and nature of the planet. No more exploitation. No more whatever the fuck they’re doing inside there.”