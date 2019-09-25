Greta Thunberg isn’t the only trailblazing young climate leader. Activists from the Amazon to Nigeria share their ideas for battling the climate crisis.

Courtesy of Lamboginny; HIlary Brueck/Insider; Samantha Lee/Insider

The first UN Youth Climate Summit gathered hundreds of young people from around the world at the United Nations, including Greta Thunberg.

The young people hailed from spots around the globe like Nigeria, Austria, the Marshall Islands, and Mauritius.

They all had their own ideas for what people, corporations, and world leaders can do to help save the planet. Several said they favoured heavy carbon taxes to get the job done.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NEW YORK – A day after activist Greta Thunberg rallied millions to demand action on climate change during the global climate strike, a group of hundreds more young people from around the world gathered with her at the United Nations headquarters in New York to take the next step.

They came from small islands in the Pacific Ocean that hover just feet above the surface of the water, where sea level rise is a daily concern.

They came from deep in the Amazon rainforest, where trees are being burned and indigenous peoples pushed out of their homes.

More than 500 strong, these young people from around the globe flocked to the first UN Youth Climate Summit over the weekend to discuss how to solve the climate crisis.

These nine young people all share something in common with Thunberg. None of them are counting on the adults in the room to provide bright solutions to the climate crisis.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York, on September 23, 2019.

“People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” Thunberg said to world leaders at the UN Monday.

Thunberg, and others like her, know that more than half of the world’s industrial greenhouse gas emissions can be traced back to 25 “corporate and state-producing entities,” (according to the 2017 Carbon Majors Report) including companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP, and Total.

Here’s what nine young people in Thunberg’s orbit suggested the world needs to do right now to solve the climate crisis.

Helena Gualinga is 17. She’s from the Ecuadorian Amazon and said she’s been fighting for climate issues “my entire life.”

Hilary Brueck/Insider

What do you do to fight climate change?

I grew up in a small community called Sarayaku, and we have been fighting big oil since I was a little kid. I’ve seen my uncles and aunts fight against these big companies to protect our territories, and they have been criminalized for that. By time, we realised that these companies are the same companies creating climate change. When I was little my uncles used to run out in the jungle and keep the military out of our territories. Now it’s in the courthouses, and with paperwork.

I also work with indigenous women and children back in the Amazon. I post things on the Internet and keep people informed of what’s happening back in the Amazon. I’m trying to be a voice for my people, what they have to say, from Ecuador.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

I was really scared of what was going to happen to my community. Especially because I also grew up partly in Europe, so I didn’t know if I would go back home and the only thing I would find would be destruction.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

I think that climate activism has been something that has been going on, but it has not been as big as what we’re seeing, and I think that will have a huge impact because everyone is in this together. I think this is a huge revolution that’s happening.

What’s the first thing:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? On an individual level, we should stop consuming everything that we don’t need.

On an individual level, we should stop consuming everything that we don’t need. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? We need to stop the fossil fuel industry. We can’t continue with that. We’ve got to stop it now.

We need to stop the fossil fuel industry. We can’t continue with that. We’ve got to stop it now. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? They can help us stop the fossil fuel industry and protect indigenous people in the Amazon, because those are the people who have been protecting the world’s rainforest for a very long time now. There are a lot of things happening to indigenous people. They are persecuted by governments and companies and that would be a huge step, if that stopped. And then also, get involved and start to support indigenous communities so they can continue their normal lifestyle, but also have this connection to the western world.

Lamboginny (nee Yinka Lawanson) is 34. He’s a musician from Nigeria who said “my interest for climate issues started five years ago.”

Courtesy of Lamboginny ‘When the UN invited me as a speaker a month ago, I dressed up as a prisoner,’ Lamboginny said. ‘And that is because I’m speaking on behalf of anyone that is detained globally.’

What do you do to fight climate change?

I’m a musician and a global prison ambassador. I set up my prison advocacy when I was 23 years old, using music as a tool for reformation.

Due to climate change, there’s a lot of migration going on. And when there is migration, the tendency for the people migrating to be detained or end up in prison in the location they’re migrating to is very high.

Through my organisation, we raise funds to pay bail for innocent, minor offenders. In Nigeria, we’ve gotten freedom for 120 people.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

Five years ago there was a climate issue in the northern part of Nigeria, drought and all of that, and people migrated from the north to the west. When they migrated to the west, I saw what they went though, trying to get accommodation, trying to fit in in the society, trying to get job opportunities.

That was where my interest began, because one of the guys I paid freedom for, I asked him, ‘What are you doing here?’ and he said, ‘Oh, due to the crisis, the climate issue in the northern part of Nigeria, I came to Lagos for survival.’ So he sells things to people sitting in traffic, like water. The law says don’t sell in traffic. But he’s trying to survive. They arrested him, and he ended up in jail.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

Climate change in the past was more like, the adults were the ones involved.

When the children are involved, the adults take it more seriously, because they are the future. This generation has the power of technology. So this generation is able to mobilize.

The older generation, you probably had someone fighting for climate change in Brooklyn, for example, but because there was no technology for him to be able to reach the people in Houston or the people in Egypt or the people in South Africa, he was just the one doing it and there was no encouragement. But this generation, a child from New Jersey or a child from Somalia or a child from Ghana uses the power of social media to gain momentum and support globally.

What’s the first thing:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? Stop patronising companies and businesses causing harm to nature. Take care of nature.

Stop patronising companies and businesses causing harm to nature. Take care of nature. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? Support initiatives that recycle, support initiatives that help save the planet.

Support initiatives that recycle, support initiatives that help save the planet. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? The government has the power to regulate policies. The government has the power to shut down any product or any organisation that is causing harm.

Tekanang is 21. He’s from the tiny reef-lined island nation of Tuvalu, and has been involved in climate issues since 2013 “because I really care about my home island, and I don’t want it to be gone.”

Hilary Brueck/Insider

The nine low-lying coral atolls of Tuvalu are spread across less than 20 square miles in the South Pacific and sit, on average, about 6 feet above sea level.

What do you do to fight climate change?

In 2013, our government launched climate actions. They want the youth to be active and voice opinions and how we feel about our future. When we are at home, we usually spread awareness with posters, just for people to be aware of how we are struggling in climate change.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

Our last prime minister, Enele Sopoaga. He inspired us all to climate action.

In Tuvalu we are constantly affected by sea level rise and storm surges. It’s different than when we were growing up. Now, it seems like it’s occurring frequently.

A lot of people are panicking. They’re thinking of migrating to other places. Most of all, we don’t want to lose our nationality. We’re Tuvaluans. If we go to other places, we’ll be deemed as refugees. In our home country, you can be yourself, you can be Tuvaluan, you speak your language, with your tradition and culture, and your free will.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

We are the future generation of our countries. We are doing this for ourselves and our sons and grandsons, our future selves, too.

What’s the first thing:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? They should have a change of heart and mind, not to look down on us island communities or countries that are all affected by climate change.

They should have a change of heart and mind, not to look down on us island communities or countries that are all affected by climate change. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? They should lower their carbon emissions and use renewable energy.

They should lower their carbon emissions and use renewable energy. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? They should lower their carbon emissions and use renewable energy.

Penny Tovar is 24. A social media influencer and nurse from Portland, Oregon, she is an advocate for vegan and cruelty-free beauty who said she’s only been involved in climate issues for about two months.

Hilary Brueck/Insider

What do you do to fight climate change?

I do content on YouTube and Instagram about beauty. I don’t promote anything unless it’s vegan, cruelty-free. I also work with beauty recycling programs so you can send them your empty containers and they recycle it for you.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

I ran across this video on YouTube from Lauren Singer. She did a video where she fit 3 years worth of trash into a jar. Up until I saw that video, I never thought about my impact on the environment. And that’s scary because that means that there’s other people like that right now.

That video really made me think, ‘Whoa, how much trash am I producing as a single person?’ I had to completely re-evaluate the products that I use on my skin, on my hair, the clothes that I wear, and especially what I promote to my audience, because I have a total of 850,000 followers.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

We have the internet, that’s what’s different. Back in the day, before there was internet, the only way word spread was by mouth. And by people on the streets, which is still effective and powerful, because it makes a statement. But now everyone can contribute, even by tweeting about something like ‘#climateaction this is what I want to see happen.’ This is why it’s such a movement right now. Everybody can participate.

What’s the first thing

:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? Reevaluate your practices. Sit down. Look at your trash. What are you throwing away? For me, I noticed it was food packaging. I found a local grocery store that sells a lot of package-free goods. So now I always try to make my meals vegan, packaged-free.

Reevaluate your practices. Sit down. Look at your trash. What are you throwing away? For me, I noticed it was food packaging. I found a local grocery store that sells a lot of package-free goods. So now I always try to make my meals vegan, packaged-free. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? Reduce your waste. Someone earlier today mentioned how plastic bottles can be used to fix footpaths and cement. Rethink what you’re doing. Innovate.

Reduce your waste. Someone earlier today mentioned how plastic bottles can be used to fix footpaths and cement. Rethink what you’re doing. Innovate. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climatecrisis? Listen. You can’t eat money. People think it’s very inconvenient to change our ways right now because we’re so deeply set in hundreds of years of habits, but the biggest inconvenience of all is running out of clean water, running out of clean air, running out of food, and then we all die.

Sarah-Anna Awad is 26. She’s from Austria, where she said “we’re facing a big crisis with our glaciers melting.”

Hilary Brueck/Insider

What do you do to fight climate change?

I’m here to represent The World Association of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides. One of the biggest things that we’re trying to do is enable all our girls to get involved, via our app. Wherever protests are happening, not only climate protests, but also, for example, reforestation. We try to gather different projects and share them.

Austria is a country where tourism is really strong, and especially skiing tourism, winter tourism. Everyone is complaining that the glaciers are melting, but they are not ready to really do something, because they always want to have more profit.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

At the United Nations Rio Earth Summit in 1992, a girl spoke up. When she did her speech, it was really amazing for me. It was the first time that I saw someone really speaking up that loudly.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

It’s a lot easier to get information from all around the world, and then we’re sharing it. It’s also the feeling of being connected and the support that you get worldwide.

What’s the first thing:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? You just need to be aware of what you’re doing, what you’re buying, the things that you’re eating. Even if it’s only small things, every individual can change.

You just need to be aware of what you’re doing, what you’re buying, the things that you’re eating. Even if it’s only small things, every individual can change. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? There’s a lot of solutions around, there’s a lot of businesses that are focusing on becoming more sustainable. You need to invest in that, if you want the long-term solution.

There’s a lot of solutions around, there’s a lot of businesses that are focusing on becoming more sustainable. You need to invest in that, if you want the long-term solution. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? Governments need to listen to the experts. I think that’s one of the easiest things that they can do. They don’t need to come up with their own ideas.

Bertine Lakjohn is 18. She’s from the Marshall Islands and said her interest in climate issues began when she was in high school.

Hilary Brueck/Insider

What do you do to fight climate change?

I facilitated a youth leadership camp, focused on why leadership is important in combating climate change. First, we educate them about leadership, and about the impacts of climate change. Then we have a dialog about climate change. We ask them to come up with an idea that they can present, and we invite important officials, government officials, to these climate dialogues.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

I wrote a poem. That was sort of what inspired me to continue in this field. It was about how industrialisation has a huge impact on not just the environment but also our culture and our traditions.

I moved to Japan for high school, and when I came back, everything was completely different. Before I left, the water was warmer in a place that I used to like swimming, and then when I came back it was super cold. I assume that would change fish migration patterns because the fish that swam there are no longer there as well.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

Before, what I interpret is that they were just informing people that this was happening. Now we’re sort of pressuring the government – not just people, but the people that can actually do something. We’re pressuring them and telling them we need to do this now. We can’t just keep denying or just waiting until the crisis hits us intensely.

What’s the first thing:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? If you have a strong connection to environmental issues, I think you should be influencing others to take the same steps as you. Those that are uninformed informed them, those that want to do more but don’t know how, teach them.

If you have a strong connection to environmental issues, I think you should be influencing others to take the same steps as you. Those that are uninformed informed them, those that want to do more but don’t know how, teach them. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? I think they should really start investing in climate movements, and get themselves involved.

I think they should really start investing in climate movements, and get themselves involved. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? In my country the government should leave a space open for youth representation, because it’s mostly the youth that are taking initiative on this climate change issue. The best way for us to have a voice is to have that youth representation in the government. For all three [individuals, corporations, and leaders], I think we should just end fossil fuel usage.

Liza Zhytkova is 21. She was born in Belarus, but grew up in the US, where she says her interest in climate issues only started within the past year.

Hilary Brueck/Insider ‘I just felt like this is a very pressing issue, and there’s not enough dialogue about it,’ she said. ‘So here I am.’

What do you do to fight climate change?

I don’t really shop anymore. I thrift. Meat consumption has gone significantly down. I also use my social media as a platform to get my friends and people I know in my community engaged.

A lot of my friends have also stopped shopping at fast fashion stores. A lot of them are going vegetarian. It’s small activism. It’s not anything as substantial as some people who work here and organise this event. But I’m hoping to get there eventually.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

I think it was just a culmination of Greta’s quick rise to fame, and then the Amazon burning that kind of really pushed this issue of climate to the forefront of my mind.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

I think that as opposed to previous movements in the ’70s or the ’60s, our generation is much more willing to work with the older generations and we’re more collaborative. In the past it seemed like it was pushing against the status quo, versus now, we just need to come up with solutions to help solve the issue, rather than fighting the people who are causing the problem.

What’s the first thing:

p eople at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? On an individual scale, it’s the obvious things. Don’t use as much water, be conscious of how much you’re travelling, be conscious of what you’re buying. Be a conscious consumer. Reuse, recycle, all of that good stuff.

On an individual scale, it’s the obvious things. Don’t use as much water, be conscious of how much you’re travelling, be conscious of what you’re buying. Be a conscious consumer. Reuse, recycle, all of that good stuff. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? I have a very bleak outlook on corporations. I don’t think that they’re going to change anytime soon. I think that it’s up to the government to regulate them, because we live in a very capitalist, neo-liberal world.

I have a very bleak outlook on corporations. I don’t think that they’re going to change anytime soon. I think that it’s up to the government to regulate them, because we live in a very capitalist, neo-liberal world. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? A very, very aggressive carbon tax, to force people to cut down. Gradual easing into it just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Veer Qumar Mattabadul is 21. Hailing from the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, he said he’s been involved in climate issues for about four years.

Hilary Brueck/Insider

What do you do to fight climate change?

I do blue cleanups, cleaning the sea, cleaning the sea side, and even cleaning rivers. We also have international stakeholders, professional swimmers, and divers who are helping us.

I’m also on the national youth council. We tend to reject youth because we are considered as useless in most societies. I think the youth is not useless. We are simply used less.

I also try to be a role model for others. At the university I’m a little bit popular, and since I’m popular I try to do good things.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, because they try to promote youth.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

In the past, our voices were oppressed. In my country, we were not given importance. But [we’re] seeing the youth rising, for instance, [with] the climate strike. We are becoming more motivated, we are becoming more aware.

What’s the first thing:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? Education is a priority. The only thing that is destroying humanity is the mentality of people. People are not aware. People will contribute to pollution, will ruin the environment, until they know and understand the importance of their actions, until they become victims.

Education is a priority. The only thing that is destroying humanity is the mentality of people. People are not aware. People will contribute to pollution, will ruin the environment, until they know and understand the importance of their actions, until they become victims. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? Sponsor youth, provide them with resources, promote them.

Sponsor youth, provide them with resources, promote them. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? The laws need to be strict, the laws need to be specific about those who are polluting, those going against the laws.

Daniel Gbujie is 30. He started getting involved in climate issues about three years ago, when as a young doctor, he first learned about the health impacts of a changing environment.

Hilary Brueck/Insider

What do you do to fight climate change?

My journey started when I was a delegate of the World Medical Association at the UN climate change convention in Marrakesh in 2016. They started telling us the health implications of climate change.

What inspired you to become a climate activist?

If you’ve been following the Nigerian narrative, you will understand that there was this Boko Haram incident, ‘Bring Back Our Girls.’ People don’t know how that incident started.

The entire topography in northern Nigeria has changed in the last five years, meaning that heardsmen and cattles don’t have grasses. People were just moving with guns and arrows everywhere, looking for grasses. And because there is poor government, officials turned the other eye, and then hundreds of girls went missing. So my organisation is trying to tell people where this problem starts from. We’ve been able to tell people, ‘Did you know climate change actually caused this senseless killing?’

Team 54 project, the organisation I founded, designed a concept around an app that can notify people on the ground about ecological problems. Sometimes, when people knew the amount of rain coming, they will be able to plan ahead. It’s built to be a reporting app that will notify farmers in real time, through SMS.

How do you think your generation’s climate activism is different from what’s been done in the past?

Social media has really helped us. We are seeing what people that are not our age are doing. We’re seeing what Greta, a 16 year old, is doing. It’s time we work together.

What’s the first thing:

people at home should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? On an individual level, let us all return to organic farming, especially for subsistence farming.

On an individual level, let us all return to organic farming, especially for subsistence farming. corporations should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? It is actually profitable for you as a businessperson to fight this. You are going to have two-thirds of the world population in young people. You are going to have two-thirds of the world population saying they want things that are eco-friendly, things that are vegan.

It is actually profitable for you as a businessperson to fight this. You are going to have two-thirds of the world population in young people. You are going to have two-thirds of the world population saying they want things that are eco-friendly, things that are vegan. world leaders should start doing today to fight the climate crisis? The government needs to give businesses incentives.

Editor’s Note: Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Hilary Brueck/Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.