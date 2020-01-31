'Little Women' director Greta Gerwig says she wants Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet to date in real life as badly as you do

Steve Granitz/WireImage and Tim P. Whitby/Getty ImagesGreta Gerwig directed Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in both ‘Little Women’ and ‘Lady Bird.’
- “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig recently answered 73 questions for a Vogue interview, and revealed that she would actually love to see her stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet date.
- “Who wouldn’t want them to date? They’re so good looking!” Gerwig responded (around the 3:20 mark) when the interviewer asked if she was trying to set up the two actors, who also appeared in “Lady Bird” together.
- Earlier in the interview (around 1:32), Gerwig also revealed that her favourite part of “Little Women” to film was the scene where Jo (Ronan) and Laurie (Chalamet) dance outside together at night while a party is going on inside the house.
- “It was so joyful and wonderful,” Gerwig said of the scene, which was actually filmed at 3 a.m. outside during the cold Massachusetts winter.
- At the end of the interview, the director said that she was taking a break from directing to act in a play, but would begin writing again soon.
