Meet The Actress Who Will Star In The 'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Greta Gerwig will play lead Sally in ‘How I Met Your Father.’

The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff has found its mother.

CBS announced Greta Gerwig will star in “How I Met Your Dad.”

Not familiar with the actress?

If you saw the black and white “Frances Ha” — probably one of last year’s finest smaller releases — you’ll instantly recognise Gerwig from the coming-of-age comedy.

Gerwig also appeared in 2011’s “No Strings Attached.”

Similar to “How I Met Your Mother,” the new series will tell the story of a young woman, Sally, trying to find love after her marriage goes South.

According to The Wrap, Gerwig will most likely produce and write the series as well.

More from The Wrap:

“Gerwig will play Sally, a female Peter Pan who has never grown up and has no idea of where she’s going in life. She has just figured out that she has nothing in common with her husband of less than a year. A break-up is inevitable, but Sally will find a solid circle of support in her friends and family, who are often too willing to give “good” advice that can backfire badly. Meanwhile, Sally must filter out the input and decide what’s best for her.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.