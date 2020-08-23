This 328-foot concept yacht has an aquarium and a glass floor that can turn solid colour — see inside

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore concept.

Gresham Yacht Design designed the Thor Explore from the inside out, with a glass floor that can change opacity.

The yacht has an indoor aquarium and a glass floor in the main saloon that can turn opaque for more privacy.

According to a report by CNN, the yacht could be built within three to four years if the concept plans are used by a shipyard.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gresham Yacht Design has created a concept 100-metre, about 328-foot, yacht with an indoor aquarium, and a glass floor that can change opacities for more privacy.

The Britain-based design studio specialises in yacht designs of all boat types, whether it be an explorer ship with labs onboard, or luxury yachts with a floor-to-ceiling aquarium, such as the Thor Explore.

According to Gresham Yacht Design, the Thor Explore was designed from the inside out, starting with the spaceship-like interior and its large windows. Beyond its “norm-breaking” design, the inside of the ship also showcases features that aren’t typically found on a luxury yacht, such as glass floors that can turn opaque with the touch of a button, two separate hangars, and the aforementioned aquarium.

Keep scrolling to see inside the futuristic-looking yacht:

Thor Explore — which has a range of 1,000 natural miles — has “organic shapes” throughout the interior and exterior, according to Gresham Yacht Design.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s main saloon.

The grand saloon has a glass floor with exposed beams, creating a lighter interior.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s main saloon.

This glass floor can then turn opaque for more privacy and a greater separation between the upper and lower levels of the saloon.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s main saloon.

The upper main saloon holds the futuristic-looking control centre and seating areas.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s main saloon.

Despite the eye-grabbing windows and bright interior, according to Gresham Yacht Design, the “focal point” of the room is the skylight, which is above the seating area.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s main saloon.

Across the glass floor is the lower level, which has a lounge bed, bar, and several seating and leisure areas.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s main saloon.

The yacht also has a beach club …

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s beach club.

… which can be accessed by walking through a circular room with an aquarium at its centre.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s beach club.

The beach club, which extends across the 59-foot beam, has fold-down balconies …

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s beach club.

… and a tender storage area behind glass doors.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s hangar.

According to Gresham Yacht Design, the tender hangar is a one-of-a-kind storage space that can fit water toys like a submarine, jet skis, and the ship’s custom 41-foot long tender.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore’s hangar.

The Thor Explore also has storage space for non-water toys, specifically a helicopter hangar and deck.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore concept.

Like any luxury yacht, there’s also a pool onboard.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore concept.

The ship can accommodate up to 36 passengers with guest bedrooms in the lower deck.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore concept.

The main bedroom is on the upper deck and includes two bathrooms, an office, and a walk-in closet.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore concept.

According to a report by CNN, the Thor Explore could be built within three to four years by a shipyard.

Gresham Yacht Design Gresham Yacht Design’s Thor Explore concept.

Source: CNN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.