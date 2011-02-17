Greplin Search Engine Finds Facebook, Twitter, Gmail Data

Greplin recently introduced a social search engine that allows users to find information in their Facebook, Twitter and Gmail accounts.

Greplin’s CEO is Daniel Gross, a 19-year-old native of Jerusalem who built the basic service in two days. The startup, which only has five employees, was launched last year and has already raised over $5 million from eager investors including Gmail creator Paul Buchheit and Facebook chief technology officer Bret Taylor.





