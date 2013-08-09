This Guy Turned A Dumpster Into His Dream Brooklyn Getaway

Mandi Woodruff
Gregorykloehn.comCalifornia designer Gregory Kloehn converted a $US2,000 dumpster into a home-away-from-home.

Making the most out of a minuscule living space is something of a rite of passage in New York City.
Studios used to be the extreme, but then came the rise of “micro-apartments,” challenging dwellers to new heights of consolidation.

And now, thanks to one designer, we may have come across the smallest (and strangest) apartment yet: A dumpster.

Gregory Kloehn has converted a $US2,000 commercial dumpster into a fully functional living space, complete with bathroom, bed, barbecue and a deck. He was recently featured on HGTV’s “You Live in What?” and took viewers on a tour of his tiny home.

“It just hit me,” he said. “I thought hey, this is the perfect shape for a home.”

You’ve got to see this for yourself.

Greg, a designer, started with a $US2,000 commercial dumpster.

For ultimate transportability, he added wheels to the bottom.

Then he set to work on remodeling the interior, using mostly hand tools anyone would have lying around the house.

With a six-gallon water tank affixed to the 'ceiling,' drinking water is readily accessible.

The same water goes into his tiny toilet...

And out through a pipe to an extendable shower rig placed outside.

'I think (passersby are) just surprised that someone would take something like this and spend enough time to make it a home.'

It took him six months to build the interior, which includes insulated padded walls and a seating area.

With a little rejiggering, he can turn the living space into a bed at night.

A handmade door opens wide with storage for food and a handy fire extinguisher.

Inside, the kitchen takes up a tiny corner. Greg installed a mini stove and a microwave, which both run on electricity.

To add sunlight, he rigged the lid of the dumpster with a jack that he cranks to raise the roof during the day.

The roof also makes for a nice deck.

Company is always welcome to hang out around his mini bar.

Or enjoy a nice barbecue after a long day.

Home sweet home.

