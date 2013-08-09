This Guy Turned A Dumpster Into His Dream Brooklyn Getaway

Making the most out of a minuscule living space is something of a rite of passage in New York City.
Studios used to be the extreme, but then came the rise of “micro-apartments,” challenging dwellers to new heights of consolidation.
And now, thanks to one designer, we may have come across the smallest (and strangest) apartment yet: A dumpster.
Gregory Kloehn has converted a $US2,000 commercial dumpster into a fully functional living space, complete with bathroom, bed, barbecue and a deck. He was recently featured on HGTV’s “You Live in What?” and took viewers on a tour of his tiny home.
“It just hit me,” he said. “I thought hey, this is the perfect shape for a home.”
You’ve got to see this for yourself.
Then he set to work on remodeling the interior, using mostly hand tools anyone would have lying around the house.
'I think (passersby are) just surprised that someone would take something like this and spend enough time to make it a home.'
It took him six months to build the interior, which includes insulated padded walls and a seating area.
Inside, the kitchen takes up a tiny corner. Greg installed a mini stove and a microwave, which both run on electricity.
To add sunlight, he rigged the lid of the dumpster with a jack that he cranks to raise the roof during the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.