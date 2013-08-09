This Guy Turned A Dumpster Into His Dream Brooklyn Getaway

Gregorykloehn.com California designer Gregory Kloehn converted a $US2,000 dumpster into a home-away-from-home.

Making the most out of a minuscule living space is something of a rite of passage in New York City.

Studios used to be the extreme, but then came the rise of “micro-apartments,” challenging dwellers to new heights of consolidation.

And now, thanks to one designer, we may have come across the smallest (and strangest) apartment yet: A dumpster.

Gregory Kloehn has converted a $US2,000 commercial dumpster into a fully functional living space, complete with bathroom, bed, barbecue and a deck. He was recently featured on HGTV’s “You Live in What?” and took viewers on a tour of his tiny home.

“It just hit me,” he said. “I thought hey, this is the perfect shape for a home.”

You’ve got to see this for yourself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.