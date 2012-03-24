The Saints 'Bountygate' Leader Once Threw Down $15,000 In Cash Telling His Players To Injure A Quarterback

Photo: AP

Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wasn’t only running a bounty program when he worked in New Orleans.While Williams was at the Washington Redskins in 2006, he allegedly proposed a $15,000 bounty to his players.



One player on that 2006 team told CBS DC:

“Gregg came in and dropped $15,000 on the (table) and said, ‘Brad Johnson doesn’t finish this game. This is Wednesday and the money will go up later in the week. It could double or triple by the end of the week. A couple of guys kinda got excited. (Defensive line coach) Greg Blache said, ‘If you get fined, it will be taken care of.'”

But this wasn’t just a one time thing. Another player recalls Williams setting bounties on other players throughout the season and playoffs. That player said that the head coach of the Redskins at the time, Joe Gibbs, was unaware of the bounty program.

The first player recalls realising something must have been going on at the Saints:

“I remember watching that Saints-Vikings championship game (in January 2010) and they were hitting (Minnesota quarterback Brett) Favre constantly. I remember telling my wife that it was the same thing Gregg had asked us to do with Brad Johnson,” he told CBS.

Williams has been suspended indefinitely from the NFL and his case will be reevaluated at the end of 2012 by Roger Goodell. But we’re not sure Williams has a bright future if anecdotes like this keep leaking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.