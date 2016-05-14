Gregg Popovich had a great reaction when asked how he puts losing in the playoffs in perspective

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich waxed philosophical Friday when asked by reporters how he would cope with his team’s early and unexpected departure from the NBA playoffs.

“It’s the way life goes,” he said. “NASA discovered all those habitable planets the other day. Did you guys see that? … 1,200 habitable planets. And then last night somebody lost a basketball game. Come on. Get over yourself.”

One of the best moments from Popovich today… planets over basketball…”get over yourself” #Spurs pic.twitter.com/IJMYGQ9AHb

— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 13, 2016

Despite winning 63 regular-season games (the most in Popovich’s illustrious career), the Spurs couldn’t crack the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, falling in six games.

The loss also means we may have seen the final games of Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobli. Popovich was expectedly cantankerous with reporters on Thursday night immediately following the game. Some lingering disappointment wouldn’t be shocking, either.

But Popovich has seemingly already moved past it. There’s too much other crazy stuff happening in the universe. Why stress about hoops?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.