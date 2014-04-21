Gregg Popovich Writes Handwritten Note To Sick Sideline Reporter, Does Fantastic Interview With His Son

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich strikes fear in the heart of every sideline reporter.

Over the years he has routinely shamed and embarrassed these poor interviews during mid-game Q&A’s.

No one has taken more a beating from Pop than TNT’s Craig Sager.

Sager was diagnosed with leukemia last week and will miss the playoffs. In the first game since his diagnosis went public, Popovich did away with his curmudgeonly shtick and had some nice things to say about Sager.

He did an interview with Sager’s son, Craig Jr., during TNT’s broadcast of Mavericks-Spurs.

The best part of the exchange:

Sager Jr.: What do you need to do to pull away in the fourth quarter and close this one out? Popovich.: We need more stops … great job, great questions from Craig Jr. Sager Jr.: I talked to my dad to see if he had a question he said, ‘Son, you’re on your own.’ Popovich: You did a great job, but I’d rather have your dad standing here. Craig we miss you. You’ve been an important part of all this for a long time, doing a great job. We want your fanny back on the court. I promise I’ll be nice, get back here.

Here’s the video:

After the game, Craig Jr. tweeted that Popovich gave him a handwritten note to give the his dad:

