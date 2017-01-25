Gregg Popovich ribbed Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway while explaining why he was resting a player

Two days after a strong tirade against President Donald Trump, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich took the opportunity to make a more light-hearted jab at the Trump administration.

Prior to a Monday-night victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Popovich was explaining to reporters why he was sitting several players, including star forward Kawhi Leonard.

It appears Popovich was giving Leonard the night off, knowing the Spurs could beat the lowly Nets, even without their best player.

However, when Popovich told reporters that Leonard had an injury that would heal quickly, he then corrected himself, jabbing Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s now-infamous “alternative facts” quote.

“Kawhi [Leonard] is out with an injury that’s not really an injury, but hopefully it will heal quickly,” Popovich said

. “That’s a figurative statement. It sounds like some of the things that are going on politically in the world. I apologise. I just gave an alternative fact. I shouldn’t have done that. But it wasn’t a lie, so don’t try to pin that on me. I’m tired of you guys pinning that on me.”

Popovich isn’t the first in the NBA world to rib the administration. On Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked about his brief time with the Orlando Magic as a player, saying press secretary Sean Spicer would call him the “greatest player in Magic history.”

As Business Insider’s Allan Smith argued, the Spicer meme continues to get unparalleled play in the sports world.

NOW WATCH: A regular guy tries the trendy barre class that women are obsessed with



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.