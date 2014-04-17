Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Gives Classic 46-Word Press Conference After Final Regular Season Game

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is known for his awkward, often hilarious interactions with the media.

He scowls and gives one-word answers during those mid-game Q&A’s with ESPN sideline reporters. And he generally makes press conferences about the media itself instead of the game at hand.

It’s a great shtick because it gives him an excuse to avoid the bulk of questions he’s asked, never revealing anything opposing teams can use against him.

After last night’s loss to the Lakers in the regular season finale, Pop decided to do away with questions altogether. He made a hilariously dry statement and left.

It reads (via Jeff McDonald):

“We had a good regular season and now the postseason starts. The first game is at noon on Sunday and we will see who it is. The two teams that are playing right now, so I am going to go watch them. You guys take care.”

Noted.

Never change, Pop.

