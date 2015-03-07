Gregg Popovich says he won't coach games in July if the NBA extends the season

Eric Gay/AP Gregg Popovich thinks the NBA season is long enough.

The NBA has been weighing ideas to reduce travel and the wear-and-tear on players’ bodies over the course of an 82-game season.

Commissioner Adam Silver said over the All-Star break that one idea was to eliminate back-to-backs, give longer breaks between games, and play into July.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about this idea and had a blunt response:

“I think the season is long enough. I will not come to work in July. If there’s a game in July, count me out.

“Count me out. Count me out. Life is too short.”

The current regular season goes from late October to mid-April. With training camp and the postseason, it goes from early October and into June.

Popovich may have been joking about his stark opposition, but he, like many, probably would dislike the NBA season extending into the summer, taking up nearly a whole calendar year.

Finding a plausible solution to the hectic schedule isn’t easy. The other common idea is to shorten the total amount of games, which is unpopular with a lot of players. Kevin Love told Business Insider in December that he would be opposed to a shorter season because it changes the history of the game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.