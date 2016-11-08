Gregg Popovich takes a jab at the presidential election: 'Facts don't matter, right? You just say what you want to say and life goes on'

Like much of the world, the sports world has also been consumed by the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

That filters on down to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who in a great moment with media, turned a discussion of the Spurs defence into a jab at the election and presumably, the candidates.

Popovich was asked about what’s wrong with the 5-2 Spurs’ three-point defence, which through seven games, is allowing opponents to shoot 33.7% from beyond the arc, 14th in the NBA (not bad!).

Popovich quipped that he didn’t think there was anything wrong with it, saying they came into their last game as the second-best three-point defence in the NBA. He then Popovich suggested that the reporter should have known before asking the question.

Then, just before things got awkward, Popovich suggested he might have made that stat up, taking a moment to take a shot at the current election. Read the exchange below:

This exchange with Pop from today, ftw: pic.twitter.com/2nOeGy8vdg

— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 7, 2016

