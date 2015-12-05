Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was interviewed by a reporter returning from a fight with cancer and it was amazing

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gave an uncharacteristically enthusiastic sideline interview last night with Craig Sager, smiling and laughing and even giving Sager a hug on live TV.

Sager, who is perhaps known best for his overly flamboyant suits, missed much of the past two seasons with leukemia, but has since returned in good health to man the sidelines for TNT’s coverage of the NBA.

On Thursday night, the Spurs and Grizzlies were nationally televised, which meant Sager had the honours of interviewing Pop. But unlike his typical annoyed expression and one-word answers, Popovich was genuinely glad to have Sager back asking him questions.

“I gotta honestly tell you that this is the first time I’ve enjoyed doing this ridiculous interview we’re required to do, and it’s because you’re here and you’re back with us. Welcome back, baby,” Popovich said, smiling. “Now ask me some inane questions!”

The whole video is great. Check it out below:

And, in case you forgot what Popovich is normally like during these interviews, here’s a quick refresher:

