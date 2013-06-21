Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Gave A Legendary Press Conference Before Game 7

Hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Spurs, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich gave what sounds like an all-time great press conference.



Popovich is known for his dry sense of humour and his antagonistic relationship with the media.

Tonight, he was in rare form.

Here are his best answers.

On Game 7: “There’s no eighth game, is there? This is the last game? That’s the best news I’ve heard all day.” On the purpose of coaching: “Coaches are sick puppies.” On whether or not he’ll retire: “Vacation is overrated… There’s you can only grow so many tomatoes and read so many books.” On whether Game 7’s are fun: “It’s torture. It’s hard to appreciate torture.” On why his team will win tonight: “I have no clue what’s going to happen tonight. All I do is hope.” On press conferences: “This is one of the joys of my life right here. This is great fun. There’s nothing I would rather be doing. And the questions are so incisive and well thought-out that how could you not enjoy the challenge of finding out the answer.” A hilarious joke: “That was a great question. What was the question?”

Amazing.

Here’s full video. It’s worth the five minutes:

Popovich took a lot of heat after his decision to bench Tim Duncan down the stretch in Game 6. But he appears to be in good spirits tonight.

NBA writers at the press conference were floored:

Spoiler: I already gave Gregg Popovich an A+ in my Heat Reaction grades. That presser was a masterpiece. — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 20, 2013

Whatever happens on the floor in Game 7, will be hard to be more entertaining than Pop was pregame. Very spirited. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) June 20, 2013

Gregg Popovich just completely slayed his pregame availability. It was basically a Saturday Night Live cold open. — Royce Young (@dailythunder) June 20, 2013

