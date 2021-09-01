‘Real Housewives’ alum NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg has died from colon cancer at 66

Gregg Leakes and NeNe Leakes visit the Moet Executive Lounge at STK Atlanta on September 27, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“Real Housewives” alum NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, has died, aged 66.

He died three years after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” a representative for the Leakes told Page Six.

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer on Wednesday, a representative for the couple said in a statement shared with Insider.

Gregg Leakes was 66.

“Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” the representative said.

NeNe Leakes revealed in June that her husband’s cancer had returned.

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and Leakes said in 2019 that he was, at the time, cancer-free.

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time,” the couple’s representative said.

Leakes and her husband Gregg first married in Atlanta in 1997 and shared a video clip of the celebration with Bravo in 2013. “I am the most happy man in the world-happiest, rather-to have a beautiful wife like NeNe,” Gregg said in a clip from the big day.

Leakes became a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 11 years later, and the show documented the couple’s divorce in 2011. They couldn’t stay away from each other for long. By 2013 they were married again and their second wedding was filmed for a special series called “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.”

Gregg and Leakes have four grandkids.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.