Check Out The Hilarious Animated Version of Greg Smith's Resignation From Goldman Sachs

Taiwanese animation studio NMA.tv is well known for their short, animated clips on the hottest news items of the day.



Picking up on what dominated headlines and social media yesterday, the company went right ahead and animated the tale of Greg Smith and his epic, very public resignation letter from Goldman Sachs.

The animated short takes the op-ed very literally, featuring actual scenes of “hunting elephants”—which Smith uses as a metaphor for gaining clients in his letter—and human-squid-vampire hybrids. It also doesn’t hold back on using extreme stereotypes—showing bankers being pampered, a Goldman private jet, etc.

But by taking things so literally and to extremes, the video is actually quite hilarious. Watch it below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

