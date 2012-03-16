REVEALED: The Key To Greg Smith's Ping Pong Game

Smith’s old club in Chinatown

Photo: _PaulS_ on flickr

Update: Thanks to Table Tennis Nation for supporting our theory that this USATT record belongs to THE Greg Smith.If it is indeed the same person, then Greg Smith can brag about having beaten hall of famer Tim Boggans.



The ping pong blog also talked to a source who knew Smith at Stanford:

According to our source, Greg Smith was talented and “kicked butt as a junior” but “was never going to be a ‘professional’ table tennis player.” The key to Smith’s game was an awesome serve, and doing schoolwork–remember this was a junior event–between his matches.

Also they learned that Smith hates it when people refer to table tennis as “ping pong.” Whoops…

Previously: Everyone in the ping pong community is buzzing about Goldman Sachs quitter Greg Smith.

Table Tennis Nation has confirmed that Smith was a regular at the New York Table Tennis Federation club in Chinatown, which closed in November.

A club member reports that Smith was a “decent player, about an (1800 at best) using USATT rankings, which means he was capable of keeping up in matches, but way below any seriously competitive ability.”

Smith bragged in his NYT op-ed about winning a bronze medal at Israel’s Maccabiah Games.

We tracked down the USATT records of a Greg Smith who played in California in 1998, around when the former Goldman director was at Stanford. Perhaps it’s the same Greg Smith.

This guy had an impressive 12-3 all-time record. A student of this Greg Smith posted a video describing the “Lazy Looper” technique he learned from his coach in 1998:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In addition, winning the bronze medal at the Maccabiah Games is WAY more impressive than it sounds.

Jason Feifer at Fast Company tweeted this video earlier today of last year’s men’s final:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.