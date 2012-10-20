Greg Smith Once Saw Lloyd Blankfein Naked, 'Air-Drying'

The Wall Street Journal’s Liz Rappaport has a terrifying scoop: former Goldman Sachs employee Greg Smith claims in his book he saw CEO Lloyd Blankfein naked.



The book will not hit bookstores for another week, but photocopies of some parts are already circulating on Wall Street, she says.

Here is her stripped-down summary of the encounter:

Mr. Smith tells of one near-encounter when he saw Mr. Blankfein, sans clothes, after taking a shower at the gym. Mr. Blankfein was “air-drying,” Mr. Smith writes, something Mr. Smith took not as a display of power but as something men of an older generation tend to do.

Rappaport has a lot more details from the book. Read it on WSJ.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.