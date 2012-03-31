Greg Smith Just Got A $1.5 Million Advance For His Goldman Sachs Tell-All

Photo: Goldman Sachs (via New York Times)

Greg Smith, the Goldman Sachs executive director who resigned via an infamous New York Times op-ed, just snapped up a $1.5 million advance for his tell-all book about the investment bank, according to the New York Post.It seems writing that op-ed has already paid off for Smith. The advance alone is twice the amount Smith is said to have been paid last year at Goldman.



Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing is the publisher that won the bid, the report said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.