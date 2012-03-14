The World Is Already Going Nuts Over The Goldman Executive Who Quit Via NYT Op-Ed

Earlier we mentioned the hot story of the day: A Goldman Sachs executive has quit via a scathing op-ed in the NYT.



His name is Greg Smith, and up until today he was a Goldman Sachs executive director and head of the firm’s United States equity derivatives business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Well, the world is already going nuts for it.

For the first time we’ve ever seen, the term “Goldman Sachs” is trending on Twitter. And the US hasn’t even woken up yet.

Photo: Twitter

Via Izabella Kaminska.

