Goldmanites Are Using Characters From Greg Smith's Book As Nicknames In The Office

Since excerpts of Greg Smith’s book have been made public, some employees at Goldman Sachs are using the in “Why I Left Goldman Sachs” as nick names, according to the WSJ.



From the WSJ:

One favourite is “Mr. Cleanse,” a character that Mr. Smith—who shot to prominence after he published a scathing op-ed about Goldman’s culture in the New York Times—refers to because of his penchant for juice cleanses. Then there is “ChapStick,” the banker who expensed a $1 ChapStick on a ski trip. Another goes by “Ted Simpson,” which is the fake name for the Goldman salesman who, upon hearing of Mr. Smith’s ping-pong prowess, signed him up to fly to Boston and represent the New York desk.

Apparently being a Ted is a good thing. We’re not sure what being a ChapStick is.

