Greg Smith's First Television Interview

Photo: via 60 Minutes

Greg Smith, the former Goldman vice president who resigned from the bank via a scathing op-ed in the New York Times, was on CBS’s “60 Minutes” with Anderson Cooper moments ago. It was his first television interview since writing that op-ed describing Goldman’s environment as “toxic and destructive.” In that op-ed, he also claimed that senior level bank employees referred to their clients as “muppets” in internal emails.



“This might be hard for people at Goldman Sachs to understand, but I loved the place. I put a lot of my heart and soul into it. I don’t view it as a betrayal. I actually think the leaders of Goldman Sachs today don’t have the long-run interests of the firm at heart,” Smith told Cooper.

Smith’s tell-all book “Why I Left Goldman Sachs” hits shelves tomorrow.

So far, the reviews from the media have mostly concluded that there’s really not much to tell.

Goldman’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein told CNBC in a recent interview that he’s “not really concerned” about revelations from the book, but he’s not looking forward to the “hoopla.”

What’s more is the bank came out and said Smith wrote the op-ed after being denied a pay raise to $1 million and a promotion to managing director, Bloomberg News first reported.

We’ve included highlights from the interview below.

