Here's The First Ever Video Of Greg Smith, Author Of The New Goldman Tell-All

Greg Smith, the former Goldman vice president who resigned from the bank publicly via a scathing op-ed in the New York Times, is going to be on CBS’s “60 Minutes” this Sunday ahead of his tell-all book release.



“I don’t view it as a betrayal. I actually think the leaders of Goldman Sachs today don’t have the long-run interests of the firm at heart,” Smith tells Anderson Cooper.

Watch the preview of the “60 Minutes” interview below:



Goldman’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein told CNBC in a recent interview that he’s “not really concerned” about revelations from the book, but he’s not looking forward to the “hoopla.”

What’s more is the bank came out and said Smith wrote the op-ed after being denied a pay raise to $1 million and a promotion to managing director, Bloomberg News first reported.

Smith’s memoir will be released on October 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.