The Tampa Bay Bucs Fire Coach Greg Schiano

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired coach Greg Schiano and general manager Mark Dominick, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

The Bucs confirmed it, saying in a statement, “Results over the past two years have not lived up to our standards. We believe time has come to find a new direction.”

It’s a mild surprise.

Schiano was on the hot seat earlier in the year, but seemed to stabilise things after trading Josh Freeman and inserting Mike Glennon at quarterback. They also finished the year with a top-10 defence.

He was 11-21 in two seasons with the Bucs.

Tampa Bay, Washington, Houston, Cleveland, and Minnesota are now all searching for head coaches.

From Jay Glazer:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.