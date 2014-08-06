Greg Popovich Explains Why Becky Hammon Has What It Takes To Be An NBA Coach

Earlier Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that WNBA player Becky Hammon had been hired as the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history.

The hiring of Hammon came after she served an unofficial internship with the team last season, attending practices and sitting behind the bench during games.

At the time, NBA TV’s “NBA Inside Stuff” talked to Hammon, coach Gregg Popovich, and some of the players about the experience. The short segment gives a strong indication of just how highly the team feels about her coaching potential and hinted at what was to come.

Popovich in particular had several telling quotes.

On how the players react to her:

Popovich even compared her to several NBA head coaches:

On why she did so well during her time working with the team:

This is clearly anything but a publicity stunt and it sounds like Popovich feels Hammon has potential beyond just an assistant coach.

