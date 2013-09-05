This Former Highway Maintenance Worker Has Made It His Life's Goal To Be The 'Most Quoted Man In The News'

Greg Packer, a former highway maintenance worker, has made it his life’s mission to get into the news.

Business Insider wrote about him back in 2010, when he camped out for days to get the first iPad at Apple’s Fifth Avenue Store. He was also first in line for the iPhone launch, and has been quoted on everything from the Pope to the Super Bowl.

In a fantastic new video from The New Yorker, Packer talks about his strategy for cozying up to reporters, why he loves media attention, and what is perhaps his proudest accomplishment of all — when the Associated Press banned its reporters from quoting him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.