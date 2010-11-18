Greg Oden To Miss Another Season Due To Injury

Photo: AP

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that centre Greg Oden will miss all of the 2010-11 season after having microfracture surgery on his left knee.Oden has not played an NBA game since December of 2009, when he fractured his left patella. He missed all of the 2007-08 season after having microfracture surgery on his right knee.



Since becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2007, Oden has only played 82 total games due to his knee injuries.

