Greg Norman's Cast After His Chainsaw Accident Is Ridiculously OTT

News of Greg Norman’s chainsaw accident has spread quickly, but news of his ridiculously bright and over-the-top cast is likely to spread quicker.

Norman who was believed to have cut his hand while trimming mangrove plants at his property on Jupiter Island, Florida, has Instagrammed photo of himself now that he is out of hospital and on the mend.

The Great White Shark also took the opportunity to take his shirt off for the pic.

