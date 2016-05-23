Golf legend Greg Norman's advice for Jordan Spieth after his Masters meltdown

Greg Norman is one of the greatest golfers in history. He also runs a multinational conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses. When Norman recently visited Business Insider, we asked him what advice he would give Jordan Spieth following his epic collapse during the final round of the 2016 Masters.

Norman, who suffered a similarly catastrophic final round at the tournament in 1996, shares his insight on persevering in the face of adversity and staying resilient even when you find yourself in a disaster ous situation.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

