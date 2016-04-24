Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images.

Australian golfer and entrepreneur Greg Norman is planning to build a golf course at the bottom of Uluru.

According to reports by Sky News, the golfing legend who was formerly ranked no. 1 in the world, came up with the idea after being invited to visit the sandstone site with Northern Territory chief minister Adam Giles earlier this month.

Both were in talks of potential sporting and economic investments in the Northern Territory.

It is understood that Norman has already begun discussions with Ayers Rock Resort with plans for another golf course near the Territory Wildlife Park around 60 kilometres south of Darwin.

Norman has been the brainchild behind 77 golf courses around the world since establishing Greg Norman Golf Course Design in 1987 including an 18 hole golf course at Kerry Packer’s Ellerston estate in Hunter Valley.

