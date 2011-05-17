DOUBLE DUTY NO MORE: Editor Who Worked For Greg Mortenson's organisation While Reporting On It Leaves Her Newspaper Job

The Greg Mortenson saga claimed its first victim and, surprisingly, it was not Greg Mortenson.



Jim Romenesko finds that a long story published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle detailing the struggles of the Three Cups of Tea author reports Chronicle assistant managing editor Karin Ronnow is no longer with paper.

She had been reporting on Mortenson and his Central Asia Institute for the paper as well as writing the organisation’s annual Journey of Hope newsletter.

Her last day was May 6, although Ronnow’s LinkedIn profile — which has both a link to the Chronicle and one to CAI — still lists her as the Chronicle‘s assistant managing editor.

While managing editor Nick Ehli told Romenesko her side job was “never a secret” and the departure was “mutual,” it was “related to her work at CAI ‘in a roundabout way, I guess.'”

On May 7, Outside critiqued the annual report and noted that it did little to answer some serious questions about CAI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.