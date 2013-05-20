Don't Ask An Economist For Stock-Picking Advice

OVER the last few weeks, as the stock market has reached new highs, my thoughts have turned to my 85-year-old mother.
“O.K. Mr. Smarty-Pants,” she often asks me, “what stock should I buy now?”
She first asked me this question when I was an undergraduate at Princeton, majoring in economics. She asked again when I was a graduate student at M.I.T., earning a Ph.D. in economics. And she has asked it regularly during the last three decades when I have been an economics professor at Harvard.
Read the whole piece at NYTimes.com.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.